Jennifer Clare Jay-Smith, 48, of Maiden Rock died unexpectedly, Friday, November 12, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 9, 1973, in St. Paul to George and Joan (White) Andrews. She graduated in 1991, from Ellsworth High School and then from the University of Wisconsin, River Falls with a bachelor of arts degree in social services. She worked at Treasure Island Casino as a dual rate supervisor for a number of years. On May 15, 2007, she was united in marriage to Randy Smith. They lived in Maiden Rock together with their joined families. Together, they had one daughter. Jennifer was home sales representative selling candles and jewelry. She also assisted her mother-in-law with estate sales and most recently was a caregiver for her mother. She had a great sense of humor, a bright smile and witty personality. She enjoyed seeing people and sitting on her deck and taking in the great view of Lake Pepin. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Randy; three children, Madilyn Smith of Winona, Logan Jay of Farmington and Gabrielle Smith of Maiden Rock; her siblings, George Ralph (Barbara) Andrews of Vail, AZ, Cory (Nancy) Andrews of Hayward, WI, Chris Andrews of Osseo, Dennis (Jane) Andrews of Red Wing and Amy (Alicia) Andrews of Rosemount; mother-in-law, Joyce Smith of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father; father-in-law, Roger Smith and two brothers-in-law, Jamie Lee Smith and Jamie William Smith. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Jennifer C. Jay-Smith
