Jelle de Boef

Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY... Dry weather with relative humidity dropping to 20 to 30 percent this afternoon will combine with west to northwest winds gusting to 25 mph at times to create near critical fire weather conditions today. A Red Flag Warning is already in effect to the north of this area, and one may be needed for this area this afternoon and evening. These conditions can cause any fires that develop to spread quickly. Check burning restrictions and the fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp