Jelle de Boef, 90, of Red Wing, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 16, 2021. He was born in Delft, Holland on June 3, 1931 to Govert and Jansje de Boef and grew up in The Hague during World War II occupation. His adventuresome nature led him to emigrate to Australia in the 1950’s, to England in the 60’s and eventually to the US. Jelle’s diverse work resume included precision instrument maker, stud farm hand, DJ, retail sales and 30 years in the food/restaurant business culminating as the general manager of the Zephyr Dinner Train, Stillwater. His semi-retirement found him designing, building and operating Ace Hardware of Zumbrota, eventually retiring to a hobby farm. He was active in Rotary and was a Board member of Friends of MN Barns. Jelle’s younger days included folk dancing groups and fencing, becoming the 1960 Tasmanian Fencing champion. He loved traveling, boating, music, opera, butter, herring, desserts and new adventures. Jelle is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marlene of Red Wing; step-son, Eric (Cari) Workman and step-grandchildren, Morgan and Maddox all of Rosemount; nieces Patty, Georgia and Valeria of Melbourne, Australia. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Wouter and a nephew, Jeffery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Friends of MN Barns www.mnbarns.org or donor’s choice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Jelle de Boef
