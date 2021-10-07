Jeffrey Jacob Jung, 55, of Red Wing, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 31, 1966 in Red Wing to Morris and Ruth (Wentz) Jung. He graduated from Prescott High School, class of 1984, and attended Dakota County Technical College where he earned a degree in diesel truck mechanics. He went on to work for several truck mechanics before going to work for the Red Wing Shoe Company. He did dry wall taping on the side until it eventually become his full-time job. “Junger,” as Jeff was affectionally nicknamed, was a jack-of-all-trades and enjoyed being able to help others with his skills. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spoiling his cats. He was blessed to spend more than 20 years of his life with his partner, Linda Heineman. He is survived by his father, Morris Jung of Diamond Bluff, Wisc.; brother, Todd Jung of Winnemucca, Nevada; sister, Stacy Jung of Diamond Bluff; significant other, Linda Heineman of Red Wing and her daughter, Heather (Matt Traynor); special step-son, Ryan (Grecia) Kolve of Ramsey; 4 step-grandchildren, Keaton, Jett, Eli, and Marlo; five nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Daniel, Nikolas, Logan and Tashina and his cats, Red Head, Lucky, and Riley. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; grandparents; and uncles and aunts. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Jeffrey J. Jung
