Jeffrey Christenson

Jeffrey Scott Christenson (@j3effcSTP), 43, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 after a gallant and commendable battle with leukemia. Jeff was a loving and kind father, husband and friend to all. In passing, Jeff leaves behind his loving wife of 15 years, Bridget and their children Cecelia (12), Margaret (11), and Henrik (8).
Jeff is also survived by his parents Robert and Susan Christenson of Blaine, brothers Christopher (Katie) Christenson of Minnetrista, Matthew (Sarah) Christenson of Blaine and John (Heather) Christenson of Eagan, his in-laws Paul and Maureen Winberg of Red Wing, sister-in-law Cristine (Jon) Wurm of Robbinsdale, and 10 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his grandparents Floyd and Peggy Sanner of Lancaster, and Clifford and Irene Christenson of Rochester.
Jeff worked as a senior executive compensation consultant for A. J. Gallagher in Minneapolis. He graduated from Spring Lake Park High School (1996), received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota (1999) and juris doctorate from William Mitchel College of Law (2003).
A visitation is planned for Wednesday, October 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, St. Paul. A Celebration of Jeff’s Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Avenue, St. Paul. An additional visitation will precede the church service at 9:30 a.m.
