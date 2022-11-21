Jeffery Koehn

Jeffery Allan Koehn, 51, of Red Wing, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus in Rochester.
He was born December 13, 1970 in Zumbrota to Fred and Nancy (Franklin) Koehn. He grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1989. Jeff grew up working on his grandparent’s farm which instilled in him a strong work ethic that served him well through out his life. He worked many placing in the Red Wing area, including Treasure Island, Alliance Foods, U.S. Foods, Lorentz Meats, the local Labor Union and most recently, until his health forced him to retire, 3M. In 2010 he married his long-time friend; Shelly Johnson and the couple made their home in Red Wing.
Jeff took his responsibilities in life very seriously, they were important to him, and he was ready and willing to take on more than his share. He devoted himself to being a father figure to Shelly’s children and to his nieces. He was very compassionate and always willing to lend a hand. But, Jeff was also a prankster and loved to tease, especially his grandchildren. He loved making people laugh and was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. When he wasn’t working, he loved bowling. He also enjoyed golf and fantasy football.
He will be missed by many, including his wife, Shelly of Red Wing; children, Ashley Harris of Texas, Melanie Whipple of Texas, Jessica Hawkins of Grand Forks, Lisa (Mike Duren) Hawkins of Red Wing, and Katelyn (Jon Christianson) Hawkins of Red Wing; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Trevor, Truett, Ali, Kyanna, Lily, Keegan, and Riley; siblings; Vicki Koehn of Red Wing, and Mark (Jayne Ozlen) Koehn of Red Wing; step-siblings, Shellie Tucker of Red Wing, Sherri Vanberg of Red Wing, Staci Johnson of Maiden Rock, and Stephanie Mcdeid of Red Wing; parents, Fred (Marge) Koehn of Red Wing and Nancy (John) Thorp of Wyoming, Minnesota; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends and co-workers.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Orville and Marian Franklin and Lillian Koehn.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.