Jeannine Mary Nelson was born on July 27th, 1944, at 2:05 PM to Otto and Peggy Clarity in International Falls, Minnesota and left us unwillingly on Dec 8, 2022, at the age of 78. Her mom called her at 2:05pm every year on her birthday no matter where she was. Jeannine lived a life of service and volunteered throughout her life starting as a Girl Scout leader for nine years, supporting her first husband Jerry’s hockey teams for many years, supported the Border Concert for 25 years and Tuesday Musicals for 30 years. Jeannine was a proud International Falls graduate of class of 1962, organizing class reunions, planning monthly lunches with classmates, enjoying meals with her friends at the “no-card lunch bunch,” and religiously attending weekly get-togethers with her “breakfast girls” for over 30 years. Jeannine worked as a bank and administrative secretary early in her career and in the DNR Fisheries for the last 18 years before retiring in 2011.
Jeannine’s love for others always flowed over and impacted countless people. She always had room in her heart for more friends and family, and always served as the connector to the communities she was a part of. Jeannine loved to bring people together to celebrate life as often as possible, including St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas, and daily dice games. She became a dedicated superfan for any sports team that included someone she loved, someone she knew or even just knew about! She would never miss the chance to cheer her people on at a game, recital, or tournament, no matter how far away. We could always count on a pre-game/pre-race motivational text and then she would anxiously ask for updates and pictures. She always kept tabs on all of us and knew the exact weather forecast coming our way, anywhere in the world.
Jeannine was known for always giving “words for the birds” for her children, grandchildren and great grand children and never missed a chance to say goodbye with the sign language sign for “I love you,” which her grandchildren learned at a young age.
Jeannine’s beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband of 24 years, Jim Nelson “Grampa Magic,” daughters Laura (Brian) Clark, Lin (Darin Winn) Nelson, stepdaughters Jamie (Lance Glueheisen) Nelson and Wendy (Jeff) Tilbury. Grandchildren Amanda Clark (Dre Sherill), Colton (Maddie) Clark and Aiden (Leila) Winn. Four great grandchildren, who knew her as “Gigi,” Jailynn, Andre, A’Jai and Luke. Sister Dianne (Chuck) Lamb, sister-in-law Sue Clarity, Auntie Luvia and several nieces and nephews. She lovingly took many under her wing as her own, including “son” Jasen (Rachel) Wise and their sons Noah and Ethan, nephew Cody Christenson and niece Jessica (Dan) Barker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 24 years, Jerry Nelson, baby Rebecca, parents Otto and Peggy Clarity, brother Jack Clarity, sister Shelly Christensen and brother-in-law Marvin Christensen. In true Jeannine fashion, she never stopped giving; her final act of service was ensuring her body was donated to the University of Minnesota to benefit medical research.
A celebration of life and Irish Wake will be held in the spring of 2023. Condolences can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 667, International Falls, MN 56649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.