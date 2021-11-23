Jeanne Hoffman

Hoffman, Jeanne O. age 76, of Edina, Minn. passed away in the Minnesota Masonic Home on November 18th. Preceded in death by her parents Roy and Amelia Olson. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard “Dick” Hoffman; daughter Cindy of St. Louis Park; son David of Eden Prairie; sister Marlys (Steve) Waldron; brother Ross (Sandy) Olson; nieces Melinda Waldron, Sheri (Joe) Schill; nephews Chris (Tammy) Waldron, Allan, and Michael (Naomi) Olson; and other relatives and friends.
She graduated from Hopkins HS in 1963, earned a BA in Sociology from Mankato State University in 1967, and a Masters in Business Administration in 1985 from the University of St. Thomas. She worked for Nash Finch, Peavey, and General Mills in the metropolitan area before joining the State of Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, where she worked for 27 years, retiring in 2014.
Jeanne was an avid walker and enjoyed meeting for lunch or coffee with family and friends. She appreciated nature and loved traveling, gardening, bird watching, horseback riding, and dogs (especially labrador retrievers).
Jeanne’s family would like to thank the ALS Association, Palliative Care Team at Health Partners Neuroscience Center, Lifespark Community Care, MN Masonic Home, Park Nicollet Hospice Care, her many wonderful friends, and the community for their compassionate care for her and her family.
Arrangements are under the care of Mahn Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at Normandale Lutheran Church in Edina (6100 Normandale Rd.) with Reverend Ian McConnell presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeanne’s memory to the ALS Association, MN Masonic Home, MN Landscape Arboretum, or a church or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
