Jean MacMillan Ross was born in Cloquet, MN. She moved to Red Wing, MN in 1936 and graduated from Red Wing High School, class of 1938.
One June 24, 1944 Jean married Jack M. Ross. Jack and Jean had two sons, John and Robert. John passed away in 2013.
Jean worked for Northern State Power as an accountant and later at JC Penney Company as a department manager.
After Jack passed away in 1997, Jean worked at Miss C’s, Christie’s and M Christopher.
Jean was a member of St Paul’s Church since 1936 where she was a member of the choir and past president of the Junior Guild.
Jean is survived by her son Robert (Gretchen) of Sauk Rapids, MN; step-granddaughter Kenzie Wickman of Madison, WI; step-great-grandson, Hunter Wickman of Madison, WI and cherished friends Randy and Lori Anderson.
A private celebration of Jean’s life will be held at a later date.
