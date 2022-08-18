Jean L. Lindstrom

Jean Louise Lindstrom, 89, died Aug. 11 at Kingsley Shores in Lakeville. She was born April 11, 1933, in Red Wing, the only child of Oscar and Esther Munson. Jean grew up on the Munson Hill family farm in Welch, where she doted on her animals, including Spike the dog and show heifer, Nancy. Jean met her future husband, Gordon Lindstrom, through 4-H as teenagers. In 1951 she graduated from Red Wing High School and was a secretary for 3M for nine years. Jean and Gordy married Oct. 22, 1955, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Welch. In 1958 they built the Brooklyn Center home where they raised sons Keith and Kent, and made memories for nearly a half-century. While Gordy traveled for work with the Federal Reserve, Jean held down the fort at home. She was a Cub Scout den mother, faithful attendee of band concerts and basketball games, and longtime election judge. Jean and Gordy were dedicated members of Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. She led the church’s Leisure Age Center for 45 years, providing socialization and fun for local seniors. Jean and Gordy escorted hundreds of trips around the country and abroad. No matter how far they traveled, Jean made sure everyone — and their luggage — was on the bus with time to spare. Jean relished her role as Nana to her four granddaughters. It was apparent by her enthusiasm in their childhood activities and support as they grew into adults with careers, independence, and families of their own. She delighted in finding four sets of everything, whether it was Beanie Babies or matching outfits. Nana lit up every time she held the family’s newest addition, great-grandson Theo. Jean could be counted on to bring the best rice pudding to Christmas. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was endlessly generous with her time, resources and love. Surviving are sons Keith (Lin) and Kent (Nancy) Lindstrom; granddaughters Katy (Tyler) Van Heest, Lauren, Madeline (fiancé Daniel Hansen) and Megan Lindstrom, and great-grandson Theodore Van Heest. A funeral was held at Elim Lutheran Church with burial at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. T ributes are suggested to The Elim Foundation.
Jean L. Lindstrom
