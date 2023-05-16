Jean Charlotte Lynner, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, at the age of 98 years. She was born July 8, 1924, in Red Wing, to Arthur and Lillian (Johnson) Siewert and graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1943. On June 15, 1944, she was united in marriage with Rhody Lynner in Vancouver, Washington, where they worked at a shipyard during the war efforts, returning to Red Wing in 1945. Jean raised her family and together with her mother, opened a clothing store in 1952 called “Little Folks”, which she owned and operated until 1988. One of Jean’s fondest memories was being named “River-Rama Queen” in 1958. Time spent with family was most important to Jean, but she was a woman of strong faith, with her church and prayer prominent in her life. In addition to her membership at First Lutheran Church, she had been a part of Reach to Recover cancer survivor group. Jean enjoyed dancing, sewing, playing bridge and spending time at their winter home in North Ft. Myers. At age 98, Jean had lived to be a part of five generations, which include her 3 children, Shelby Jonas of Woodbury, Terry (Debra) Lynner of Edina and Lori Tessier of Hugo, MN; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Neal (Barb) Siewert of Red Wing and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rhody and siblings, Lucille, Jerry, Delano and DeWaine. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at First Lutheran Church with Reverend Mike Zaske officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Burnside Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Jean C. Lynner
