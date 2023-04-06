Jean Anderson

Jean Elizabeth Anderson, age 84 of Red Wing, Minnesota went home to the Lord on Friday, January 6, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband Fritz and parents Jim and Emma Knutson of Minneapolis Minnesota. Jean and Fritz were successful entrepreneurs in the golf wear business. She enjoyed golfing and was a member at Hazeltine, Los Colinas and Red Wing country clubs. She also enjoyed sewing, was an avid quilter and gifted in malapropisms.
Survived by son Todd (Lori) Anderson, daughter Linda (Vern) Draeger and son Kevin (Shelly) Anderson, grandchildren Matthew and Elizabeth, great-grandchildren Olivia and Wyatt and sister-in-law Nany Johnson. Funeral service will be Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 am with Visitation one hour prior to service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Chapel, 2250 St Anthony Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55418. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery, Minneapolis. A Luncheon will immediately follow the burial at Twin Cities 400 Tavern, 1330 Industrial Blvd NE., Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to Giving Ministries PO Box 241145 Apple Valley, MN 55124.
Arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home, Minneapolis.
