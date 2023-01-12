July 3, 2008 - Jan. 10, 2023
RED WING, Minn. - Jaydon Neuffer, 14, Red Wing, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, in his home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Red Wing. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
