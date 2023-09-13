Jason J. Snyder

On October 29, 1971, Jason Julius Snyder entered the world, son of Steven A. and Julene J. Snyder. On September 10, 2023, Jason unexpectedly left this world to be with his Heavenly Father. He was a Red Wing, MN resident at the time of his passing and was born and raised in Kellnersville, WI.
Jason and his family would be honored to have everyone come celebrate his life on September 16th, 2023 at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 2201 South 42nd Street, Manitowoc, WI. His family will be available for hugs (or fist bumps) and visiting from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, followed by a service led by Pastor Mike Herdt.
Jason was an incredible example of living life to the max, doing what he needed to do to provide for his family while enjoying the simple things in life. He felt strongly about his family, friends and seeking out the truth in all that he did. He had an amazing singing voice and could always be counted on to tell a good (or not) joke, using his humor to lighten a mood or create a laugh. We are sure he is now sharing these talents in heaven.
He attended schools in Kellnersville and Reedsville, graduating from Reedsville high school in 1991. He furthered his education serving a tool and die apprenticeship, and then later earning his Reactor and Senior Reactor Operator Licenses, working for Kewaunee Nuclear Plant and Prairie Island Nuclear Plant, respectively. Jason valued his crew members and made many lifelong friends at both plants.
In 1995 he married the love of his life, Christine Lyn Meulemans. They built an amazing life together, raising three beautiful children. Four days prior to his untimely death, his grandson was born. He was so proud to hold that little boy in his arms.
Jason’s memory will forever be cherished by his loving and grateful wife, Christine, and his daughters (“brats”), who brought him daily joy. Autumn and her husband Phoenix, Amber and her fiancé A.J. and their son Asher, and Madison, will never forget all he has taught them. He dearly loved his mom, Julene, and enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and playing cards when he came home to visit. He happily grew up alongside his five siblings, Junita Snyder, Steven (Tammy) Snyder, Colette (Mark) Schambureck, Preston Snyder and Destiny (Nick) Munoz, sharing many memories together. He was thankful for his in-laws, Donna and Terry Meulemans, Bill (Becky) Meulemans and Shelly (Bill) Sullivan. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many treasured friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and his dad (“Slap Happy Pappy”), Steven A. Snyder.
The Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes, Pfeffer Funeral Home location is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Thank you, Jason, for showing us that, “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years.” (Abraham Lincoln). From all of us, have fun storming the castle!
