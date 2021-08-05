Jason Fregien

Age 43 of Apple Valley, passed away on August 4th , 2021 surrounded by his f amily. 

Jason is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Anna, Seth and Levi;  parents, Kent and Jan; siblings, Julie (Ken), Jennifer (Brent), Jodi (Darin), Jeff  (Nichole), Jackie and Jeremy (Cheryl); his faithful companions, Linc and Emmett;  many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 

Jason was a loving husband and  caring father to his three children. He was a dedicated employee of Boston  Scientific. Jason was very active in the tennis community, both as a player and as  Director of Eastview Athletic Association’s youth summer tennis programs.

Visitation from 5-8pm on Wednesday, August 11th , 2021 at Henry W. Anderson  Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Memorial Service at 11am on  Thursday, August 12th , 2021 also at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, with visitation  one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family. Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you