Jason Fregien

Age 43 of Apple Valley, passed away on August 4th , 2021 surrounded by his f amily.
Jason is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Anna, Seth and Levi; parents, Kent and Jan; siblings, Julie (Ken), Jennifer (Brent), Jodi (Darin), Jeff (Nichole), Jackie and Jeremy (Cheryl); his faithful companions, Linc and Emmett; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jason was a loving husband and caring father to his three children. He was a dedicated employee of Boston Scientific. Jason was very active in the tennis community, both as a player and as Director of Eastview Athletic Association’s youth summer tennis programs.
Visitation from 5-8pm on Wednesday, August 11th , 2021 at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Memorial Service at 11am on Thursday, August 12th , 2021 also at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family. Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
