Jasmin Teodoro Northway, 18, of Red Wing died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, July 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 20, 2005 to Michael and Marivic Northway in Red Wing, Minnesota.
Jasmin attended schools both in Red Wing, Minnesota and Manila, Philippines. She enjoyed listening to music, loved and cared for her dog, Luna and also spending time with friends and family. Jasmin is survived by her parents, Michael and Marivic Northway; her boyfriend, Payton Haider; grandparents, Toby and David Weaklend; godparents, Sally and Joe Zignego and by all who loved her, both in America and the Philippines. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Maximo and Filipa Teodoro.
A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing, Minnesota. Burial will take place 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2023 at Lowman Cemetery in Runnells, Iowa.
