Janice Frazier

Janice Marie Frazier, 75, of Red Wing, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Star Prairie, Wisc., where she has lived since May 2, 2020.
She was born June 14, 1946, in Rice Lake, Wisc. to Clarence and Bernice (Richter) Demers. She grew up and attended St. Joseph School in Rice Lake. In 1964 she moved to Red Wing. She married Lawrence J. Frazier on August 14, 1965. She worked for Rivera Cabinets for many years, retiring in 2006. She also helped with the family business, L.J. Frazier Trucking. Janice was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, the Red Men Club, and a member of the Leo C. Peterson American Legion Auxiliary, serving as a past president for two years. She enjoyed woodworking, especially making doll houses and doll house furniture.
She is survived by one daughter; Pam (Bart) Johnson; 7 grandchildren, Steven Bolte, Gary (Megan) Frazier, Elizabeth (Dan) Paulson, Cody (Ellie) Frazier, Tyson Smith, Vanessa Frazier, and Dylan Frazier; 5 great-grandchildren, Rouge, Finn and Faye Paulson, Jaelyn and Aubrey Frazier; daughter-in-law, Kim Frazier; 5 brothers, Ron (Ingrid) Demers, Larry (Kathy) Demers, Clarence (Diane) Demers, Gene (Cathy) Demers, John (Julie) Demers; 5 sisters, Maryann Ferry, Bev Langer, Kathy Mattocks, Linda (Jim) Noye Lovell and Josephine (Jimmy) Jones; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; son, Terry; 2 sisters, Sylvia Dvorak and Susan Oleson; and her parents.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Aderay Hospice in Baldwin, Wisc. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.