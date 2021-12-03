Janice E. (Kind) Torseth, 88, of Hager City, WI died on Monday, November 29, 2021. Janice was born in Red Wing, MN on February 4, 1933 to Albert and Louise (Fischer) Kind. She grew up on the family farm in Hager City, WI. She graduated from Ellsworth High School with the class of 1951. Janice married her husband, Marlin Torseth, on November 5, 1953 and they dairy farmed until 1976 in Bay City, WI. She had numerous other jobs along the way - working in banking, at the Pierce County Register of Deeds office and co-owner of Svea Store & Flowers with her husband where she designed beautiful floral arrangements for homecomings, funerals, and weddings (including all three of her daughters). She also served as treasurer in Isabelle and Trenton Townships for many years. Janice was a 4-H leader for over 30 years, 16 years as general leader of the Hi-Lites 4-H club with her husband. She and her husband also enjoyed sponsoring womens and coed slow-pitch softball teams in Ellsworth and River Falls and sometimes played themselves. Janice was an active member of Svea Lutheran Church where she was the organist for 45 years. She played for the church choir, weddings, funerals, and at the Ellsworth Assisted Living facility. Janice was an assistant organist at Svea while in high school and organist at Eidsvold Lutheran Church early in her marriage. She was proud to be a confirmation youth mentor to Julia Girdeen. Janice knitted prayer shawls that have been given to many people in the area. The Christmas lights on Svea Church held a special place in her heart. It started with her dad being part of stringing the first set of Christmas lights onto the church, to now, with the new lights being installed as a memorial gift for her husband, Marlin. She was preceded in death by her husband and partner in life of 63 years, Marlin, who has been taking care of their unborn baby in heaven; parents; brothers, Robert and wife, Lois Kind and Donald Kind; sister-in-law, Sandra Kind; granddaughter, Mallory Goral; and brothers-in-law, Lowell and wife, Elaine Torseth and Merlin Torseth, and sister-in-law Darlene Hagen. Janice is survived by her proudest accomplishments, her 4 children; daughters, Wendy Torseth-Masel and grandchildren, Logan, Wyatt (fiance, Mary Antolak) and Celia Masel; Linda (Kent) Orwoll and granddaughter, Caroline Orwoll; Susan (Gary) Goral and grandchildren, Sara (Drew) Mahlik, Jennifer (Ryan) Reuter, Hanna Goral and Alex Goral; and son, Peter (Traci) Torseth and grandchildren, Autumn and Isaac Lien; and great granddaughters, Rey and Wren Mahlik and Collins Reuter. She is also survived by brothers, Peter Kind, Bill (Connie) Kind, Joe (Pat) Kind and sister-in-law Maureen Kind; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family. Special thank you goes out to Karl, Michelle, Olivia, Julia & Andrew Girdeen for all that you did to allow mom and dad to live at their home longer. To the people at Svea Lutheran Church, in mom’s own words, “So much fun to be with. It was a good time!” Also, to Shirley Bostrom, for the thoughtful letter recognizing mom’s work in the church. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Janice E. (Kind) Torseth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
43°F
Sunny
43°F / 34°F
4 PM
42°F
5 PM
39°F
6 PM
36°F
7 PM
36°F
8 PM
35°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.