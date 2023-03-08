Janet Hernlem Tomhave, 73, of Spring Lake, Mich. died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Leila and Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence in Michigan. She was born the fifth of six daughters to Arthur and Marion Hernlem on June 9, 1949, in Red Wing. Baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Pastor Rodney V. Hansen. Graduated with the RWCH Class of 1967, and then earned a business degree from the Minnesota School of Business, Minneapolis. Jan and Paul Tomhave were married on August 16, 1969, and celebrated the birth of their son, Daren, on July 18, 1973, in Spring Lake, Michigan. Jan’s life was plentiful, with her faith in Christ as cornerstone. She lived in God’s goodness and trusted Him in all things. She served in many ways and was faithful to God, her family, her community, her career, and her many loving friendships, especially those friends at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Spring Lake, who walked with Jan through her illness these past years. Love from her family to each of you, especially Marlene and Bob. Thank you also to the compassionate caregivers at Poppen House Hospice Residence.
Jan joined her parents, her sisters Judy Lawrence and Mary (and Roger) Kimmes, her aunt and uncle Helen and Newell Jasperson, her cousin Steve Jasperson, and our Heavenly Father on March 4th. Mourning, but yet celebrating, are her son Daren, his wife Sonja, his daughter Addy, Jan’s sisters Karen (Rich) Meier, Pat Schroeder, Peggy McNabb, two generations of nieces and nephews, cousins Jo Ann Detlefsen, Bill Jasperson, Ann Jasperson and their families, (adopted-sister-in-fun) Rita Diercks, and all who loved and cared for Jan.
“No time on earth is long enough to spend with those we love, or to prepare our hearts for that last good-bye.” We are heartbroken. Jan will be among the fifth generation laid to rest at the Graham-Hernlem family plot in Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing, in May … that joyous month when the birds return, the flowers bloom, and the sun begins to warm and heal us. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
