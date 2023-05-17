Jane L. “Bonnie” Holt

Jane Louise “Bonnie” Holt, age 88, of Faribault passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at the District One Hospital in Faribault, MN.
Bonnie was born on March 10, 1935, in Cannon Falls, MN, the daughter of Carl Algot Vernstrom and Louise Adeline (Strack) Vernstrom. She attended school in Cannon Falls, graduating from Cannon Falls High School in 1953. She worked as a telephone operator from 1953-58 for Bell Telephone Company in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. She was also a dental assistant for Dr. R.L. Stultz, DDS from 1958- 60.
Bonnie married Lavern Robert Holt on February 7, 1959, in Cannon Falls, and she stayed home to raise their children. Bonnie and Lavern planted a big garden each summer, and in the fall, they preserved their bounty to enjoy during the winter. Bonnie loved to cook, and was also a wonderfully talented seamstress and tailor. She did alterations for the Piccadilly Boutique in Cannon Falls, as well as made clothes for the kids.
Bonnie was a member of The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour (Episcopal) in Faribault. She was ordained as a Deacon on October 17, 1992. She served in this capacity for 30 years, retiring in 2022, Bonnie was community oriented and volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels, hospice chaplain, Community Cathedral Cafe in Faribault, and Seasonal Workers Ministry in Montgomery.
All who knew Bonnie loved her dearly. She was surrounded by love and light and brought joy to all who knew her. She was an ordinary woman who lived an extraordinary life. She will be greatly missed.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lavern. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Bill) Brandt of Chanhassen, Jane (Stafford) Robertson of Ventura, CA, and Charles (Lori) Holt of Cannon Falls; grandchildren, Elizabeth Thompson and her dog Ellie of Scottsdale, AZ, Scott (JoBeth) Thompson of Lakeville, and Reid Behrens and Paige Holt-Behrens of Cannon Falls; great-grandchildren, Ella, Kate, Sam, and Luke Thompson; sisters, Alice Dabelow of Schaumburg, IL and Marilyn Weinand of Brooklyn Park; and many nieces, nephews, and friends, including her dear friend and caregiver, Jan Langer of Faribault. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Bruce; half-sister Lozetta Lindahl; half-brothers, James, Harry Jr. Robert, Lee, Edward, Paul, Frank, Carl, and Richard Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held on May 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave NW, Faribault, MN 55021. Visitation will be held one hour before the service (10:00 am) in the Cathedral church cloister. A luncheon will follow the service at 12:00 pm at the Cathedral cloister and great hall. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery in Wanamingo at a later date to be determined. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on Bonnie’s obituary page at www.lundbergfuneral.com where condolences are also welcome.
Memorials are preferred to The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, Faribault.
https://onrealm.orq/thecathedralfaribault/Give/RPDUPCGJTK
Active pallbearers will be Bonnie’s grandchildren and their spouses. Honorary pallbearers will be vested clergy colleagues.
