Jane Ann Traynor Seifert, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home in Marshfield, Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 West Blodgett Street, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend James Weighner officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, WI on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service on Friday at the church.
Jane was born the fourth of six daughters to George and Grace Traynor of Spring Valley WI on June 5, 1954.
After graduating from Elmwood, WI high school, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and graduated from Viterbo University in LaCrosse, WI. In 1977, she began her lifelong nursing career working in Surgical ICU, Ambulatory Surgery and Gastroenterology at St. Joseph Hospital and Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, WI. Nursing and caring for her patients was her passion.
She married Richard Seifert at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spring Valley, WI in 1994 and they established their lifetime home in Marshfield. The Catholic Faith was the centering point in her life, which she lived with intensity and enthusiasm.
Jane loved adventures: canoe trips to the Canadian wilderness, rafting the Colorado River, kayaking the
Apostle Islands, hiking, biking, and obtaining her Black Belt in Martial Arts reflected her inner spirit. With her husband and friends she enjoyed golfing, traveling to the Caribbean, Europe and Canada. In recent years they wintered in Southern AL with dear friends. Highlights were visits to Assisi, Italy and a Marian Pilgrimage to Europe. She especially treasured special times visiting with her friends.
Other visits were to California, Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina and Colorado to spend time with children and relatives. The most important time, however, was with her beloved and caring husband Dick.
Graciously and joyfully, Jane lived a beautiful life dedicated to her faith and life-long friends.
She is survived by her husband Dick, and sisters: Ramona Sutherland, South St. Paul, MN; Sister Mary Frances Traynor FSE, Assisi, Italy; Susan (Mike) Drewiske, Bozeman, MT; Beth (Bob) Steiger, Granger, IA; stepchildren Kurt (Joy) Seifert,
Flower Mound, TX; Kristina Seifert, Chicago, IL; Beth (Paul) Bjerklie, Lancaster, PA; and grandchildren Paige, Brooke, Chloe Seifert and Logan and Nolan Bjerklie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Traynor, sister, Eileen Lett, brothers-in-law, Ron Lett and Tom Sutherland and sister-in-law Susan Seifert Radcliffe.
Jane’s family would like to express special recognition to the compassionate care and support of Dr. Isaac Yeboah, the Oncology staff at Marshfield Clinic and Heartland Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of Jane, you could donate in her name to: Bethlehem Holy Child Program, P.O. Box 7083, Meriden, CT 06450.
For your convenience, online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com.
