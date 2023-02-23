Jan Erickson

Janice Arlene Erickson, age 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2023, at Mayo St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Jan was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, on June 13, 1946. She was the fourth of five children born to Heiko and Gladys (Sampson) Gommels. She graduated in 1964 from Emmetsburg High School. Jan went on to graduate from Mankato Business School and then worked for the Social Security Administration. She married David Lee Erickson in Emmetsburg on May 15, 1966, and moved to Red Wing, Minnesota in 1972.
As much as Jan loved her husband, Dave, her love for Jesus was even greater and she spread that love to everyone she met. Jan was known for her constant smile and big hugs. She was an avid bowler and volleyball player for many years at the Red Wing YMCA. She also blessed many people with her gifts of knitting and quilting. Every one of Jan’s grandchildren have received a handmade quilt. Jan also knew EVERYONE in Red Wing. Her children knew that if she said she was going to be right back, it meant she was going to run into someone she knew and not actually be right back.
Jan had a heart for those in need in the Red Wing community, and in 1977 she and Dave opened up a faith-based home for struggling young women and ran it for several years. She was very active in her church community and served on the hospitality team and as a greeter. Jan was a volunteer driver for Faith in Action and worked as an administrative assistant at Dave’s accounting firm for many years.
Jan is survived by her loving husband Dave, daughters Laura (Scott) Lutjen and Karen Harper. Eight grandchildren: Melissa (Brady) Hoeft, Ariel (Evan) Bartholomew, Tyler (Mikayla) Bystrom, Paige (Jacob) North, Kari Erickson, Jack Erickson, Andrew (Alyse) Harper and Marcus (Alyssa) Harper, her two great-grandchildren: Brooks and Livie Hoeft, her siblings Judy White and Richard (Molly) Gommels, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark Erickson, her son-in-law John Harper, her parents, her brothers Donald and Robert Gommels, and her brother-in-law Richard White.
A celebration of life will be held at New River Assembly of God in Red Wing, MN on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LeAnn Petersen - missionary to Ukraine (checks can be made to New River Assembly of God, LeAnn Petersen in notation).
