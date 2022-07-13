Feb. 4, 1952 - June 23, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - James Tobias, 70, Hager City, Wis., died Thursday, June 23, in Mayo Clinic Health System.
A memorial service will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, at Ridgetop in Prescott, Wis. A celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, at Ridgetop.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
