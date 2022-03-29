James Gerald Novek, 94, of Red Wing, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Elysian Senior Homes of Lake City. He was born January 8, 1928, in Red Wing, to James and Jennie (Robbins) Novek. On April 27, 1947, James married Ane Mae Christensen and in this union they raised five children. James worked at the Red Wing Tannery until his retirement of 44 years. He was a lover of God’s great outdoors and shared that love with his family by involving them in hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and many other outdoor adventures. He is survived by his children, Alan (Cathleen) Novek of Frontenac, Rex (Barb) Novek and Barry (Connie) Novek both of Red Wing; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Richard Burmester of Wabasha and Donald Burmester of St. Charles; sister, Joanne (Ervin) Bundy of Red Wing and a sister-in-law, Mary Christensen of Red Wing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ane Mae and his siblings, June Fick, Bob Burmester and Mary Sanford. A private family memorial gathering for James will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
James Novek
