James K. Ferguson, age 67, passed away at home in Glen Ellyn, IL. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Jim is the son of Carley and the late James Ferguson, formerly of Red Wing, MN. Jim grew up on Lake Minnetonka and graduated from Mound-Westonka HS in 1972. He studied photography and received a BFA from San Francisco Art Institute and an MFA from the Art Institute of Chicago. Jim’s career was in the field of educational technology but his true passion was his photography.  Please visit his web site - jimfphoto.com - to learn more about his photography. Survivors include his wife, Karen; his mother, Carley Ferguson; siblings John (Sandra) Ferguson and Mary Butler (Loren Mickelsen).  He is also survived by nephew, Michael (Jesse) Ferguson, niece Margaret Butler; grand nieces Piper Ferguson and Phoebe Ferguson.  Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Ferguson. Private arrangements will be held this summer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you