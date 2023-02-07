James “Jim” W. Kuhn

James “Jim” Kuhn, age 92, of Hastings, died peacefully on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on September 23, 1930 in Red Wing, Minnesota, to John and Gladys (Halvorsen) Kuhn. He graduated from Hastings High School and enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard on December 27, 1950. He served as a member of the enlisted ranks, obtaining the rank of master sergeant, until he was appointed as a Second Lieutenant on June 16, 1956. He served continually in the Minnesota Army National Guard, including Active Duty during the Korean Conflict, until his retirement on December 29, 1980. He married Audrey Niederkorn on May 1, 1954. He worked at Westinghouse Electric Supply Company in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was a construction salesman for 36 years and retired in 1991.
He loved being a soldier and proud to be an Army Veteran. He joined the VFW in 1953, where he was commander from 1988-1990, was on the Honor Guard for the VFW Post 1210, and was Quartermaster for many, many years.
He was a gentleman who loved to golf, which he did five days a week into his 90s. He enjoyed going to Emily’s Bakery for his morning coffee and conversation, as well as going out to eat at local restaurants.
He is survived by his children, Kathy (Jim) O’Connell, John Kuhn, Kris (Gary) Rother, Jeff (Chris) Kuhn, Joe (Michelle) Kuhn and Amy (Dennis) Furlong; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jan Niederkorn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Audrey, and his granddaughter, Abbey Rother; and his brother-in-law, Tom Niederkorn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th St. W. in Hastings. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St. in Hastings and 1 hour prior to mass at church on Monday. Interment, St. Elizabeth Seton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hastings Sharks Special Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.