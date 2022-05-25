James “Jim” Leonard

James “Jim” Edward Leonard, age 76, of Ellsworth died unexpectedly on May 16, 2022 while traveling in Iowa. James was born on August 29, 1945 to Myron and Berniece (Sarnstrom) Leonard in Red Wing, MN. He was a lifelong farmer with his brother, father and mother on their more than a century old family farm. James’ life was blessed with two children; Gina and Mike.
Jim was a very proud farmer and spent his whole life caring for the family farm with his brother Jerry. He also enjoyed traveling. Over the years, he had traveled to almost all 50 states being to Alaska a noted thirteen times! Jim also enjoyed children and dogs, they could always put a smile on his face that nothing else could. He was always up for a good “Road Trip” even if that meant driving to another town for ice cream. Jim and his companion Barbara enjoyed going to flea markets, tractor pulls, being part of the FFA Alumni, and being snowbirds for the winter. Jim will be dearly missed by his family and close friends.
Jim is survived by his children: Gina Leonard, and Mike Leonard; grandchildren: Brandon and James Leonard; Great Grandchildren: Arihanna, Adalynn, Landon, Sage, Timothy, and Anthony; companion of 19 years, Barbara LaCroix; mother: Berniece Leonard, brother, Jerry Leonard and nieces: Nicole (Richard) Jalichandra, Jenna (Mike) Spah, and Nicole Stenger; his buddy and beloved dog, Bella. He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Leonard.
A service was held on Friday, May 20, 2022. Memorials are preferred to the Ellsworth Community Dog Park Project or your local Humane Society.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Ellsworth.
