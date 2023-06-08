James “Jim” Kaehler

James Arnold Kaehler died early on the morning of Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lutz, FL. Jim was 89 at the time of his passing, just three months shy of his 90th birthday. His death resulted from an accidental fall at his home.
Jim was born in Red Wing, MN on Saturday, August 12, 1933, to Edna [Haverland] and Arnold Kaehler, the third of six children. Jim is survived by his sister Laurel Winsor of St. Paul, MN, his brother Winston, of St. Paul, MN, and his sister Margret Anderson of Lacrosse, WI. He is also survived by his three children, David of Waterford, VA, Ted of Vienna, VA, and Michele of Sterling, MN as well as 5 granddaughters. Jim is pre-deceased by both his parents, his brother Fred Kaehler of Ft. Collins, CO, and his sister Jane Starr of Minneapolis, MN.
Jim graduated from Red Wing high school with honors in June 1951 with an A average, including Physics, which was a mystery to all who knew him. In 1954, Jim was awarded a Bachelor of Law degree from Hamline University in 1954. This was also the year Jim married his high school sweetheart, Elaine, and enlisted in the U.S. Army.
After the US Army, Jim graduated with honors from Hamline Law School in 1960. Jim spent the next 36 years as a corporate attorney rising to Deputy General Counsel of a major US defense contractor and certified to argue cases before the US Supreme Court.
After his divorce and retirement, Jim resided with Jackie Manthos in Lutz, FL. They both found a shared appreciation for jazz and philosophical discussion. Jim also supported Jackie in her extensive charity work with the Catholic St. Vincent DePaul organization.
Throughout his life, Jim maintained loving relationships with his family, siblings, their spouses, and his numerous nieces and nephews. Jim led a life filled with jazz, history, family, literature, logic, law, politics, philosophy, and, of course, love. All who knew him will miss him. He rests now in the arms of a loving God. Requiescat in Pace, Dad.
Jim’s funeral will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, June 16th, 2023, at the Red Wing United Methodist Church located at 403 East Avenue, Red Wing, MN 55066. Visitation will be held immediately beforehand begin at 12pm. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
