James H. Sutherland

James Hugh Sutherland, 88, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. He was born in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada on June 10, 1933, to Joseph and Elna (Robertson) Sutherland. He attended a one room school in McDonald, Manitoba and was a life long learner. Jim’s many jobs included helping with the animals on the family farm, working with neighboring farmers, doing crew work for the initial survey for the Trans-Canada Highway east of Portage, hauling ice and water, and buying and selling trucks, tractors, and anything with an engine. On April 14, 1959, he was united in marriage to his soulmate, Joyce Ellwood and the partnership began. Jim went on to work for InterCity Gas and the family was transferred to Cloquet, MN. Jim and Joyce moved to Red Wing in 1979, where they owned and operated the Sterling Motel. Travel was a big part of their lives, wintering in Florida with their fifth wheel and rentals for more than 20 years. They were always open to adventures. Jim was a member of the Red Wing Collectors Society, a past member of the Golden K’s, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a good friend to all. He loved his family dearly and took great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He most recently enjoyed car rides through town, down around the river, and through the countryside looking for eagles, swans and pelicans. The family wishes to recognize the many health care providers of Mayo Clinic, Red Wing Hospital, St. Crispin’s, the Red Wing First Responders and the those at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Joyce. He is survived by daughter, Mary Jane (Monty) Lundberg; two sons, James Sutherland, Jeff (Lynn) Sutherland; six grandchildren, Heather (Ryan) Lisson, Cameron Lundberg, Emily (Brandon) Goetsch, Scott (Rachel Dickson) Haffley, Maddie Sutherland and Ella Sutherland; four great-grandchildren, Ada, Monroe, Piper, and Griff; brother, Donald Sutherland; sister-in-law, Gwendda (Lawrence) Harrison and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Debby Bradley officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
James H. Sutherland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
52°
Mostly Cloudy
53° / 37°
6 PM
53°
7 PM
50°
8 PM
50°
9 PM
49°
10 PM
49°
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.