James DeWeese Armbrust, (Doc), age 78, died July 16th at Infinity Hospice, Las Vegas, NV. Jim was born February 4, 1944 in Marfa, TX to Harry and Dolly (Douville) Armbrust. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother William. Jim is survived by his wife LaVonne, three sons, three stepchildren, sisters Kathie (Kevin), Mary, Martha (Dennis), Anne, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Jim enlisted in the Navy in 1962 and trained as a corpsman at Great Lakes Naval Base. He was assigned to the Marines and served two tours as a field doctor in Viet Nam. Jim was awarded a Purple Heart by the Navy and several distinguished medals by the Marines. A military service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Shelter 6, Minneapolis, MN August 22nd 9:30 AM. Donations to Infinity Hospice Foundation, 6330 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas. NV 89118

