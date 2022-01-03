James F. Brusegard, Jr., 85, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Crispin Living Community. He was born May 3, 1936 in Red Wing to Dr. James Brusegard, Sr. and Harriet Brusegard. Know to everyone as “Jimmy” he was musically talented despite a mental handicap. He had some formal training in piano, organ and the accordion and could play many songs with a commanding intensity and was capable of learning to play new songs by ear. He also enjoyed listening to the “oldies” from his huge collection of 45s. In his earlier years, Jimmy rode his bike everywhere around town. Because he was extremely sociable, dozens of people in town recognized him and he made many friends, especially in the fire department and at the bowling alley where he helped keep score. In later years, he retired the bike and relied on his feet, walking many miles a day to get to his favorite destinations. On occasion, he would stop as his favorite place to eat, Bev’s Café, where he enjoyed the atmosphere and the chance to socialize. Because of his friendly, charming personality, he will be missed by his many friends, caregivers and family, including his sister, Kathleen Crockett; and brothers, John and Daniel Brusegard. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents. A private family graveside at Calvary Cemetery will be held in the spring. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
James Brusegard
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
22°F
Clear
28°F / 1°F
6 PM
20°F
7 PM
17°F
8 PM
16°F
9 PM
15°F
10 PM
15°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.