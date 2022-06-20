Feb. 12, 1940 - June 15, 2022

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Iva Hauschildt, 82, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, June 15, in Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Lake City.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at the funeral home. The Rev. Dean Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in Svea Lutheran Cemetery in Hager City, Wis.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you