Irene May Van Allen, 87, of Hager City, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Ellsworth Health Services. She was born in El Paso, WI, on May 7, 1934, to Helmer and Ethel (Bowen) Peterson. She grew up in El Paso, graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1951, and began working in the office at Northwest Airlines. She was united in marriage on March 4, 1953, to Kenneth Van Allen in El Paso, WI. They lived in Minneapolis for a short time before returning to the area in 1959. Irene worked at 3M Chemolite for about 14 years. She attended the Red Wing Vo-Tech for nursing and became an LPN, working at St. John’s Hospital and Interstate Medical Clinic. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, St. John’s Hospital Auxiliary, and the Mississippi Golf Links. She enjoyed golfing, painting, cross stitching, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She was a very pleasant, happy, and kind woman. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Hager City; two children, Terry Van Allen of Hager City and Michael Van Allen of Yuma, AZ; siblings, Wayne (Bonnie) Peterson of Baldwin, WI, Tom Peterson (friend, Judy) of Menomonie, WI, Janice Patterson of Cuba City, WI; sister-in-law, Margie Peterson of Cloquet, MN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Keith Peterson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the River Bluff Humane Society. Arrangements made by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Irene Van Allen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
45°
Cloudy
45° / 35°
9 PM
45°
10 PM
44°
11 PM
43°
12 AM
42°
1 AM
41°
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.