Ione Irvin

Ione Lorraine Irvin, 88, of Red Wing, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Valentines Assisted Living. She was born on September 20, 1932, in Wanamingo Township to Jens and Olava (Finne) Erie. She attended schools in Red Wing and on June 2, 1950, she was united in marriage to John Irvin at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing. For many years she provided day care for individual families and was also an election judge. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church. Her family recalls her love for baking, which included the best banana bread and apple pie.
Ione is survived by four children, Wayne (Gail) Irvin, Bruce Irvin and Debbie (Bruce) Reuter all of Red Wing and Jackie (Mike) Hayes of Virginia Beach, VA; eight grandchildren, Jeana, Jessica, Angela, Shawn, Ryan, Chad, Katie and Steven; 13 great grandchildren; one brother, Sanford Erie of Red Wing along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Pamela and five brothers and four sisters.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at United Lutheran Church with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the church. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.