Ian Robert Sweet, 31, of Fort Myers, Florida, was called home to Jesus on February 3, 2023. Ian was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Charismatic, funny, smart, and charming, he made an impression on everyone he met. What Ian most enjoyed was spending time with friends and family. Being a loving son, a thoughtful big brother, and a devoted uncle were his priorities in life. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Ian was born on July 27, 1991, in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, the son of Brian and Laura (Gadient) Sweet. After graduating from Gulf Breeze (Florida) High School in 2010, Ian earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of South Alabama and found his career as a clinical recruiter employed with Lee Health.
Ian was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert Sweet, Delores Sweet, and Robert Gadient; his aunt Marilyn Richter; his aunt and uncle Bonnie and John Steffenhagen; and his cousin Nathan Steffenhagen.
In addition to his parents, Ian is survived by his sister Jessica Sweet; his brothers Ben and John Sweet; his sister-in-law Katelyn (Dismukes) Sweet; nieces Ella and Caroline Sweet; grandmother Berdell Gadient; and aunts and uncles, Tim Sweet and Laura Brady, Wayne (Brenda) Gadient, Barbara (John) Nei, Betty (Kurt) Thomforde, Alan (Nancy) Gadient, Robert Jr. (Mary) Gadient, Steven (Sue) Gadient, Annette Gadient, Dennis (Sheila) Gadient, Andrew (Debbie) Gadient, Tom Richter, and numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, Fort Myers, on Monday, February 13, 2023. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ian Sweet’s name to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.