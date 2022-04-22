Holly Robbins

Holly Lynne Robbins, 59, of Red Wing, died April 19, 2022 at her home. She was born in Red Wing on July 29, 1962 to Bill and Marcia Robbins. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1980, and Christ For The Nations Institute in 1982. In 1988, her greatest blessing was born, her daughter Brooke. In 2016, she became a Nana to Ben, and they brought her great joy and she loves them dearly. She was most recently employed at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing, supporting the Surgical Services department in southeast Minnesota.
She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Ortega, her grandson, Benjamin Ortega, Ben’s dad, Carlos Ortega, her former stepsons Adrian (Heather Lohre) and Matthias (Gabi) Hoesli, her sisters, Ginger Kundert of Kasson, Cheryl (Rick) Youmans of Red Wing and Beth (Ray) Keller of Bellechester.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Brynn, Jadyn, Camryn, Alicia (Amy), Amanda, Stephen (Dani), Tommy, Megan and Dennys, aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition, she is survived by her dear friends Nancy, Ruth, Cindy and family, Neela and family, Sara, BJ, Kammy & Karen, her work family at Mayo, and her church/worship & praise band family (Kim, Larissa, Pam, Laan, Jerry and Peg, George, Jim & Greg).
She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepdad, Kurt Krause, her grandparents Lloyd and Olive Robbins and Larry and Ethel Green, and her nephew, Jason.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Pastor Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Brooke for the continued support of Holly’s World Vision child, Evans Kimatu, of Malawi, Africa.
