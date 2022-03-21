Hertha E. Alpers, age 85, went to be with her Lord on March 17, 2022. Hertha Elizabeth Kniesel was born in Yugoslavia on June 18, 1936, to Matthias and Katharina Kniesel. World War II forced the family to leave Yugoslavia and flee to Austria, where they lived for seven years. Her family came to the United States and entered through the Port of New York on November 24, 1951. They came to Red Wing with the help of Lutheran Social Services. Her father worked at the Red Wing Milling Company. Hertha graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1954. She married Kenneth Alpers on August 23, 1958. They lived in Hopkins, MN, for 11 years before returning to Red Wing. Hertha worked at the Christian Book Store for 18 years.
Hertha taught Sunday School at the Vasa Children’s Home for 19 years. She had a servant heart and helped provide meals for families in need. In 1972 she and Ken started the free Christmas dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing, which is still ongoing. As a refugee, she understood the challenges of a foreign language and helped with ESL classes in Red Wing teaching Spanish-speaking women. She didn’t speak Spanish, but felt a kinship to them and made several wonderful friends through that experience. She also helped translate the German history of Immanuel Lutheran in Hay Creek to English.
Hertha was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church LWML, and helped make quilts that were donated locally and to other countries. She also made prayer shawls that were donated to folks recovering from illness. Hertha is survived by husband, Kenneth, children Elizabeth (Bruce) Carlstrom (Lake City), Laura (Barry) Back (Albert Lea), John (Jodie) Alpers (Red Wing), and Kurt (Michelle) Alpers (Cottage Grove). She was preceded in death by parents Matthias and Katharina Kniesel, step-mother Maria Kniesel, brothers Ernst (Delphine), and Richard (Dorothy). She is survived by brothers, Horst (Hedy), Matt (Ann), and Otto (Betty), 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing and Children of Promise International, Centerville, OH (orphan support) http://www.promise.org/.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 25 at 11am with visitation one hour before the service at Concordia Lutheran Church on Bush Street in Red Wing, MN. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing.
