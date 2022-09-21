Hellerud, Catherine “Kay”

June 7, 1932 to September 7, 2022
Catherine “Kay” (Carlson) Hellerud, age 90, passed away surrounded by family on September 7, 2022. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. N. Robert “Bob” Hellerud; sisters, Phyllis Parker and Edna Bennett. Survived by son, Bob (Lisa) Hellerud; daughter, Kim (John) Plahn; grandchildren, Madeline Plahn, Jack Plahn (Sydney); and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kay was born and graduated high school in Red Wing, MN. After briefly living in California, she moved back to the Twin Cities. Kay and Bob married in 1957.
Kay and Bob were devoted members to St. Stephens Lutheran Church. Kay and Bob enjoyed time spent at the cabin with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Edina Garden Club. She will be keenly missed by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday October 3, 2022 at 11 AM with a visitation at 10 AM at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave S, Bloomington, MN. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. For those who are unable to attend in person, a livestream of Kay’s service can be viewed at https://youtu.be/kbWl-vTvWec Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.