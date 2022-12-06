Helen Marie Wallace, 90, peacefully passed into the presence of Christ on Thursday, December 1, in Orangevale, CA. She was a life-long resident of Red Wing before moving to California to be closer to her son. Born near Stockholm, Wisconsin, her family moved to Red Wing when she was very young. Helen graduated from Red Wing High School in 1950 and took a job in the county courthouse. She met a young new High School teacher named Robert Wallace and they were married for almost 40 years raising two children together before his death. Helen loved her home town and was loved by everyone who knew her. She was an avid bowler, an ardent bridge player, but above all she was an excellent friend and wonderful mother and grandmother. She returned to work holding jobs in a lawyer’s office and working for a county program that helped adults with learning disabilities. Helen was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for forty years. Singing was her way of expressing her sincere faith.
Helen is survived by her son, Reverend Todd R Wallace (Cathi), her sister, Irma Carlson of Red Wing, five grandchildren, Andrew Dugstad, Laura Appel (Pat), Caleb Roettger, LCDR Nathan Wallace (Marymargaret) Joy Lo (Moses), 1LT Noah Wallace, nine great-grandchildren, extended family, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wallace, and her daughter, Debra Wallace.
A family committal service at Oakwood cemetery will be conducted at a latter time.
