Heidi Diercks-Krause

Heidi J. Diercks-Krause, 51, of Stockholm, Wisc. formerly of Red Wing, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.
She was born April 16, 1971 in Red Wing to Gerald and Rose (Zignego) Diercks. She grew up in Red Wing and attended Red Wing Central High School, graduating class of 1989. She went on to the University of Minnesota – Duluth where she earned a bachelors in accounting. She worked for American Express and Fairview Clinic for a short time before landing her dream job at Goodhue County Veterans Service Office. Heidi loved helping her veterans navigate their benefits and continued helping however she could until her illness forced her to retire. Heidi was also a Tupperware lady. She loved the social aspect of the job and enjoyed meeting and getting to know new clients. On January 3, 2001 Heidi married Scott Krause in Red Wing. They made their home in Hager City where they welcomed a daughter, Kate. In 2014 they moved to Stockholm where she served as a Town Board Member and Town Clerk until she was sidelined by her illness.
Heidi loved playing cards. She especially enjoyed playing euchre in her family’s annual tournament that happened at her brother’s house with all the extended family around Christmas time. She was also in a 500 club. Heidi loved being a mother and was excited to be a new grandmother.
Warm, outgoing, and always willing to lend a hand, Heidi will be missed by many, including her husband, Scott of Stockholm; daughter, Kate Krause of Stockholm; sons, Cory (Martha) Krause of Hudson, Wisc., and Sean Krause of River Falls, Wisc.; sister, Pam (Tim) Prochaska of Red Wing; brother, Dwight (Dian) Diercks of Saratoga, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Annie (Alex) Toninato, Jack (Ellen) Gorman, Sarah Gorman, Emma (Mason) Gorman, Matt Stehr, Tyler Stehr and Joey Stehr; in-laws, Ed and Lois Krause; sister-in-law, Lisa (Mark) Stehr; brothers-in-law, Steven Krause and Tom (Angela) Krause; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Krause, sister-in-law Teresa Krause; and her parents.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at The Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. A visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Minnesota oncology Doctor Larson and his team, Abbott Northwestern, MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Mayo Clinic in Red Wing and Rochester, and to Season Hospice. Memorials are preferred to Kate’s college fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
