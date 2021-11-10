Hazel Jeanette Larson, 99, of Vasa, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at her home at Deer Crest in Red Wing. She was born on July 29, 1922, in Red Wing to Nels and Hilda Nelson. She grew up in the Vasa area and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. On June 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Walter Larson. They lived in Vasa for many years. Walter died on December 21, 1992. Jeanette later moved to Red Wing living at the Downtown Plaza and for the past year has resided at Deer Crest. She was a member of Vasa Lutheran Church where she participated in many of the church activities. She enjoyed gardening, baking and cooking.
She is survived by three sons, Allan (Gaye) Larson of Red Wing, Rollie (Sharon) Larson of Welch and Thomas (Barbara) Larson of West St. Paul; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and three sisters.
A service for immediate family and close friends will be held at Vasa Lutheran Church with Reverend Maureen Hagen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 on the link provided in her obituary on the funeral home’s website. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
