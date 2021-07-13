Harold Hinrichs

Harold Henry Hinrichs, 90, of Red Wing, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing. He was born September 16, 1930 to Henry and Erna (Klindworth) Hinrichs in Belle Creek Township. He attended school in Wacouta. On October 20, 1950 he married Joyce Weid at St. John’s Church in Red Wing. Together, they made their home in Wacouta and later, Red Wing.
Harold served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War from January of 1951 until his honorable discharge in September of 1952. While in Korea, he drove high ranking officers to discussions at the North and South Korean border as well as driving the rations truck between 5 camps. His camp was always happy to see him return as he was carrying the beer rations. He and his fellow vets, Harold Wippreling, Ken Bremer and Lyle Mandelkow remained buddies after their time in the service. He also remained close friends with Dan (Ethyl) Neuzil of Iowa. He met Dan when the fuel line on the ration truck froze and Dan was the mechanic who came to rescue him. Harold suffered frostbite to his feet leading to mobility issues later in life. He also has fond memories of and frequently talked about Skoshi-Han, a child who befriended him while in Korea.
At home in Red Wing, Harold worked for the Red Wing Shoe as a foreman, retiring after more than 37 years. He was a member of United Lutheran Church, a member and past Commander of the Leo C. Peterson, American Legion, Post 54 and a former treasurer of the Frontenac Sportsman’s Club. In his free time, he loved to fish and grow massive gardens. Locally, he was known for his wood cutting business. In 2019, he moved to St. Crispin Living Community where he resided until his death.
He is survived by his three children; Larry (Donna) Hinrichs of Buckner, Missouri, Nancy (Jerry) Barth of Wacouta and Dan (Brenda) Hinrichs of Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Summer (Jay) Ryan, Hailey (Adam) Bauer, Greg (Libby) Hinrichs, Joel Hinrichs, Stephanie (Mike) Kirchner, and Tiffany (Kenny) Gappa; two step-grandchildren, Stacy Siefert and Shane (Jill) Anderson; 14 great-grandchildren; William, Brady, Hunter, Drake, Charlie, Abby, Max, Shelby, Easton, Dylan, Luke, Mariah, Leah, Sterling and Elle; six siblings; Dorothy Bade, Virgil “Butch” Hinrichs, Marilyn Glander, Carol Lichblau, Roger “Rudy” (Joann) Hinrichs, and Darlene Richter; brother-in-law, Richard Weid; Goddaughter, Dawn Friese; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joyce; and his parents.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. (noon), Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Leo C. Peterson, American Legion, Post 54 or the Frontenac Sportsman’s Club (P.O. Box 84 Frontenac, MN 55066). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
