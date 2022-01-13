Harlan Hanson

Harlan James Hanson, 92, of Red Wing, passed away on January 11, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Cannon Falls. He was born February 8, 1929 in Pine City to Elmer and Hazel (James) Hanson. He grew up in Cannon Falls, graduating from Cannon Falls High School. He went on to the Minnesota School of Business where he earned an associate’s degree in business management. On June 7, 1951 he married Yvonne Maxe and together the couple raised 5 children. Harlan worked for Strong-Scott Manufacturing before moving to Red Wing where he owned and operated Hanson’s Paint and Floor Covering. He went on to work for Top Lumber and later, Abbott Paint until his retirement. Harlan kept himself busy owning and operating the Eagle House in Red Wing. His faith was a driving factor in his life and he was a devoted member of New Life United Pentecostal Church. Harlan enjoyed going to Bay Point Park and his hobbies included woodworking, restoration and he was a gifted saxophonist. However, his proudest achievement remained his family. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Tarina) of Dallas, Texas, Michael (Cindy) of Red Wing, Nancy Rich of Centuria and Merrilee (Michael) Roskos of Red Wing; daughter-in-law, Connie Hanson of Cincinnati, Ohio; 9 grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Flemming, Elizabeth (Charlie) Tierney, Danae Hanson, Alex Hanson, Janna (Jarrod) DeMond, Rebekah Hanson, Jesse Rich, Justin Roskos and Patrick Roskos; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Joanie Manlove of Prior Lake; as well as many nieces and nephews, other family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of more than 65 years, Yvonne; son, Greg Hanson; siblings, Lee, Billy and an infant sister; and his parents.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
