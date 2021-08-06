Hanna Nickerson Barker
Hanna (Rose) Nickerson Barker passed away at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends on July 31, 2021 in St. Louis Park, MN. Hanna was born on November 2, 1954 in Fairmont, MN. She enjoyed playing cello, dancing, music, sewing, quilting, entertaining, cooking, baking, and traveling. Her zest for adventure was an inspiration to many. Hanna was preceded in death by her father Neil and her mother Alice. She is survived by her daughter Jessica, granddaughter Lily, and several siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Hidden Greens Event Venue, 12977 200th St E, Hastings MN 55033 at 11:00am. The family will be present 1 hour prior for visiting.

