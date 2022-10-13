Hanna Kuhl

Hanna Elizabeth Kuhl, 25, of Red Wing passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 3, 1997, in St. Charles, Missouri to Brent and Marianne (Strom) Kuhl. At a young age, her family moved to Red Wing, where she attended Sunnyside, Burnside and Twin Bluff Schools, graduating in 2016 from Red Wing High School. She continued her education at University of Minnesota Duluth graduating in 2019, with a communications degree. While in college she worked as an assistant director for Fox 21 News. She returned to Red Wing where she was employed at Gemini in Cannon Falls. During her high school years, she played softball and sang in the choir. She enjoyed her cats, boating on the river, traveling and spending time with her family and many friends. She was a very outgoing person, had a bubbly personality and was always wanting and willing to help others. Her family considered her the family princess.
Hanna is survived by her parents, Brent Kuhl of Red Wing and Marianne (Shannon) Kuyath of Red Wing; her sister, Hailey (Andrew) Petterson of New Hope; her grandparents, Gerry and Barbara Strom of Red Wing and Diane Kuhl of Cumberland, Wis., one uncle, Kelly (Kim) Kuhl of Red Wing and two aunts, Sara (Joel) Johnson of Eden Prairie and Alison Gleason of Edina along with several cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Stanley Kuhl and uncle, Scott Gleason.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at United Lutheran Church with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to NAMI.
