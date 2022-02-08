Gregory Louis Becker, age 90, passed away on Jan 26, 2022, surrounded by his children. He was born on Jan 7, 1932, to Roland and Frances (Stommel) Becker in Iron Ridge, WI. Greg served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He remained in the reserves until his honorable discharge in 1959. He served in Korea from 1954 – 1955 as a member of the 17th Bombardment Wing. When he returned home to WI, he married Elaine (Neuman) on June 16, 1956, in Beaver Dam, WI. She preceded him in death. Greg spent most of his working career as an industrial engineer with Green Giant and the Pillsbury Corporation. He was known for his attention to detail, hard work ethic, and willingness to get the job done. Greg enjoyed the outdoors, 4 wheeling, cutting wood, landscaping, and chiminea fires. He and Elaine were active square dancers and spent two decades wintering in AZ. Greg is survived by two sons; Timothy (Renee) of Medford, WI, and Todd (Letti) of Lee’s Summit, MO; two daughters, Patricia (James) Nelson of Plymouth, MN and Jennifer (James) Verkuilen of Ramsey, MN; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters Corrine Schaefer, Marie Hammer, Elizabeth Rohde, and Joyce Ptaschinski. The Memorial Service will be held on Fri, Feb 18th at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka, MN at 11:00am with a Visitation beginning one hour prior. Gregory will receive full military honors at his internment in Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Allina Health Hospice Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Minneapolis, MN 55422.
Gregory Louis Becker
