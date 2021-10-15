Greg Johnson, age 70 of Sauk Centre, MN, passed away in an accident on a motorcycle trip in Ecuador on Monday, October 4th, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 30 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. A celebration of life will follow the service for friends and family at Greystone Golf Club in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
*In honor of Greg, dress for event will be casual and it is encouraged to wear tie dye, cut off t-shirts, doo rags, or Zubaz - Please no black.
Gregory Alan Johnson was born on February 14, 1951 in Grand Rapids, MN to Fritz and JoAnn (Foley) Johnson [Badavinac]. He was a gifted athlete competing in football and basketball throughout high school, Grand Rapids High School, and college, Hamline University. Greg influenced many lives through his years as an educator and coach. He and his wife, Kelley Johnson, developed and built a commercial health care laundry facility, Hygenic Service Systems, for hospitals and nursing homes serving a five-state area in Red Wing, MN. He enjoyed cooking for his friends and family, golfing, and experiencing new adventures. Most of all, he enjoyed getting lost on back roads on his motorcycle.
Greg leaves behind his “girls” - Kelley Johnson, wife, and Lindsey Groettum, daughter, who have always been the loves of his life. The other loves of his life have been his dogs. He leaves behind Diesel and Dolly Mae.
Survivors include his wife, Kelley Johnson; daughter, Lindsey Groettum; grandchildren, Calvin and Everett Groettum; mother, JoAnn Badavinac; brother, Bill (Karen) Johnson; sister, Janelle (Pickles) Dillman; many nieces and nephews; and his brother from another mother, Roger Reinardy.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Fritz Johnson; sister, Liz Johnson; and brother, Fred Johnson.
“Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, “Wow, what a ride!”
-Hunter S. Thompson
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
