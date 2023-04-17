Greg Drewianka

Greg was born on January 19th, 1946, the son of Conny and Faith Drewianka. He grew up in Red Wing, MN and graduated in 1964 from Red Wing High School. He married Faye Strusz on January 2nd, 1965, and they lived in New Brighton, MN.

He started his career working in the tool crib at World Aerospace Corporation and quickly worked his way into becoming a numeric control computer programmer. He continued programming with Infinite Graphics before he started his true passion of working with CAD/CAM software with CAMAX systems in Bloomington, MN. There he started working with NASCAR teams to help them in development of faster engines through his knowledge of working with 5 axis milling machines. He also worked with major golf club manufacturers in development of the clubs. He also traveled overseas to train international distributors with the CAMAX software. He then took this knowledge and started his own business supporting the many customers he had over the years. Greg and Faye made the decision to move back to the family farm in 1999 and continued farming.

He became a very involved member of Vasa Lutheran church and served as council president for several years. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, playing games and visiting with his family and friends, hunting and anything outdoors. Greg died on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, doing what he loved, working outdoors at home.

He is survived by the love of his life Faye of Vasa, and two children, Leslie of Roseville, MN and Tom (Sheila) of Freistatt, MO. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Charlie Freppert, Sara and Faith; sisters, Gwen and Sandy along with brother, Gary; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Faye’s parents, sister-in-law, Joanne, and brothers-in-law, Lyle and Zane.

Visitation will be held at Vasa Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 22nd from 2pm-5pm.  A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm, with visitation from 1-2pm, at Vasa Lutheran Church. A light lunch will follow. This service will be livestreamed and available to view at www.LundbergFuneral.com under his obituary.

Please consider memorials to Vasa Lutheran Church or the Vasa Museum.

Arrangements at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls.         www.LundbergFuneral.com

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you