Grace E. Danielson

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING CONTINUES OVERNIGHT FOR SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH... .Heavy snow will continue for a few more hours early this morning, and then is expected to diminish by sunrise. The main concern with this storm is the intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, along with strong northerly winds. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow, with whiteout conditions at times. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect overnight for much of east central through southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, along with a Winter Storm Warning for Freeborn county MN. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&