Grace E. Danielson

Grace Elaine Danielson, age 98, of Hastings, MN died peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Hastings Senior Health and Living.
Grace was born on October 23, 1924 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Anthony and Myrtle (Carlson) Goodman. She attended Red Wing High School and graduated with the class of 1942. Grace was united in marriage to Robert Danielson on April 11, 1945 in Fort Worth, Texas, when he returned from many USAAF missions in Europe. They made their home in Red Wing after WWII where Grace had two sons, Steven and John. They moved to Hastings in 1959 and became members of the Hastings United Methodist Church. They enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors. Grace and Bob also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. They were active members of the VFW and American Legion in Hastings.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Robert in 2014; son, John Danielson in 2019; her sister, Mary Bjorngaard; and her brother, John Goodman.
Grace is survived by her son, Steven (Betty) of Minneapolis; daughter-in-law, Jaci Danielson of South St. Paul; two grandchildren, Amy Danielson of Minneapolis, and Jill Danielson of Lake Crystal, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Resurrection United Methodist Church of Hastings, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, MN on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Wounded Warrior project.
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
