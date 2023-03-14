Oct. 23, 1924 - March 6, 2023
HASTINGS, Minn. - Grace Danielson, 98, Hastings, Minn., died Monday, March 6, in Hastings Health and Living.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Resurrection United Methodist Church in Hastings. Interment will be Saturday, April 22, in Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn. Memorials are preferred to the Disabled American Veterans or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel.
