Bruce was born in Worthington, MN on 3-8-1943 to Glen and Dora Smith. He passed away on 5-27-2023. He is survived by wife Patricia, son Jeffery [Colleen], brother James Smith [Leona], stepson Eric Stewart [Kristy], stepdaughter Angela Copas [Brent]  granddaughter Jacquelynn, step grandsons Dylan and Ryan. Preceded in death by mother Dora, father Glen, brother Frank, sister Jane Duncan. A graveside service with military honors will be held on June 16th at 1:00 pm Celebration of life at the Red Men Club 307 Plum Street in Red Wing, MN follows service.

